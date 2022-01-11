When it comes to public health regulations, no one is above the law—except, apparently, lawmakers and 100 of their closest friends. NBC News reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under fire after ITV News reported that he hosted more than 100 people at a BYOB garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

Per ITV News, Johnson’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, sent an email inviting more than 100 people to a party that occurred on May 20, 2020, in the garden of the Prime Minister’s Downing Street residence and office. “After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” Reynolds said in the email. “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

Per NBC News, the alleged party occurred at a time when British authorities used drones to monitor popular hangouts for unauthorized parties. If the ITV News report is to be believed, Johnson and friends raged on as civilians were subjected to random checkpoints.

Keep in mind that this isn’t the first time Johnson has invited scrutiny for allegedly violating coronavirus safety protocols. Just a few weeks ago, a video emerged suggesting that Johnson’s staff threw a Christmas rager during 2020's winter lockdown. This pattern has prompted statements from a number of Johnson’s opponents, including Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who suggested in December that Johnson may lack the “moral authority” to lead the country.

NBC News also cited Ed Miliband, a former Labour Party leader, who added: “This feels like it is part of the prime minister’s character which is: he thinks he can get away with things and he is sending the message out all around his government that the rules don’t apply to us, they only apply to everybody else.”