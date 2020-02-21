Food is delicious.
Last Call: Show us your biscuits

Allison Robicelli
Photo: articgoneape (iStock)
As the work week draws to a close, so does The Takeout’s first ever Biscuit Week, and oh, what a week it was. I baked and taste tested well over 100 biscuits in preparation for the festivities. Aimee spent an hour scaring her new dog half to death by loudly beating dough with a heavy rolling pin. We laughed! We cried! We napped.

Though Biscuit Week is over for us, Biscuit Weekend is just beginning for you. What kitchen projects are you planning on tackling once you clock out today? Are there any biscuit recipes you’re fond of? Are there sandwiches or combos you particularly enjoy? Have any hacks or secret ingredients you’d like to share with the rest of the class? Tell us all about it in the comments. And send us pictures of your biscuits! We love ourselves a good bisc pic.

Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, the author of three books, and a swan meat influencer. Questions about recipes or need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

