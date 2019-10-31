Bill Murray wants to work at the P.F. Chang’s in the Atlanta airport

You’d think that once you got to be Bill Murray, you’d be glad that your table-waiting days are behind you. But the wonderful thing about Bill Murray is that he is Bill Murray, not you. And so on Amy Schumer’s podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, Murray confided that he’d once applied for a job—any job—at the P.F. Chang’s in Terminal A at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.



“I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta airport,” he said, “because I think that’s one of the great places. It looks like the best time.”

Advertisement

It’s unclear why Murray’s application was rejected. Perhaps he didn’t have enough recent restaurant experience. Or maybe his schedule lacked flexibility. Bill Murray is a common enough name, after all. How was that poor hiring manager to know which Bill Murray they were dealing with? Or maybe they knew that Murray already co-owns a food truck in Charleston, South Carolina, and were worried about non-compete clauses.

But once P.F. Chang’s realized its mistake, it was full of remorse and took to Twitter immediately to make things right.

Murray has not yet responded, but Twitter has, with jokes about Meatballs, Groundhog Day, and Ghostbusters, plus concerns about labor conditions in the Atlanta airport.