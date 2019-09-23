Photo: Paula Gonzalez (iStock)

If Tang was good enough for the astronauts, it was good enough for Bill Gates.

In Netflix’s new documentary series Inside Bill’s Brain, Gates tells director Davis Guggenheim about the psychotically obsessive work schedule he kept while he was founding Microsoft, which involved many sleepless nights of hardcore coding while riding the orange pony.

Advertisement

“I would buy a bottle of Tang, which is an orange sugary drink [mix] that they took to the moon that you know, instead of going to meals, I would just pour orange Tang on my hand and lick it off my hand as I was working on things,” said Gates. “So my face would be covered in this orange stuff.”



Why lick it off his hands? Why not use a glass? Does Bill Gates know something we don’t know?

“You are supposed to put it in a cup with water and stir it around and drink it, but you can just skip the water because your body already has water in it and just lick it off your hand.”

Normally I’d find some some joke to make about this, but this guy’s worth $105.8 billion dollars so I really don’t think I can say jack crap about this life hack from a literal genius. Maybe my reliance on solid food is what’s been holding me back for all these years. There’s plenty of great foods that can be consumed in powdered form: coffee, cheese, astronaut ice cream. That’s already like 90% of my diet. Maybe we all should all be seriously looking into this.