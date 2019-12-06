Beyond Burgers are coming to Costco

Photo : Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images )

The leap to warehouse retail is a very special time in any consumer product’s life, and trendy meat substitutes are ready for their glamorous bulk debut. According to CNN, Costco has announced that it will begin selling Beyond Burger patties in a heretofore unimagined eight-pack, retailing for $14.99. The Beyond Burger patties have, until now, been sold in packs of two for $5.99.

Costco won’t be introducing this innovation everywhere: O nly select locations including Texas, Florida, and New York will have access to Beyond Burger patties at only $1.87 a pop . (Why so those states always seem to have all the eco-conscious fun?) However, with Beyond Meat and other meat substitutes occupying a corner of the market with a projected growth of $140 billion over the next decade, it’s not too much of a stretch to assume that other states will soon follow. Besides, an eight-pack of burger patties makes a lot more sense than some of the other products Costco sells.