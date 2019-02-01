Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

Maybe you meant to try Veganuary, or eating more plant-based meals was on your New Year’s resolutions list, which has now faded a bit by February 1. If you need a little extra incentive, Beyonce and Jay-Z are here to offer you free concert tickets for life. All you have to do is sign up online for their Greenprint project, pledging to eat more plant-based meals.

The Greenprint project, according to its flashy website, is focused on “the positive impact we can have on the world by eating plant-based meals.” So “Explore and share your Greenprint. Plus, you can enter to win Beyoncé and JAY-Z concert tickets for life*”. A few limits inherent in that asterisk: Tickets are limited to one concert per tour, for up to 30 years, which indicates that the power couple banks on their plant-based diet offering them considerable longevity and vitality as the decades pass.

But you don’t even have to give up meat completely: Options available include “Meatless Mondays” and “2 plant-based meals a day.” Then just post on social media (naturally) and enter online for a chance for those tickets. To bolster your decision, the site is laden with interactive graphics with stats like “By eating 10 plant-based meals I could have the environmental impact equivalent to 16 trees absorbing harmful gases from the air in a month,” or “I could save the equivalent amount of water needed to fill 268 pitchers of water for a family in India.” Here’s a social media nod: “If 100 of my friends also ate more plant-based meals, we could cut enough carbon emissions equivalent to powering 1,170 homes for a year.”

Sounds like a good deal to me; I’ve been trying to go plant-based in the daytime anyway. My Greenprint is above. Now, where’s my tickets? Just kidding: The contest is open until April 22, appropriate for Earth Day, and the winner will be drawn at random a month from then.