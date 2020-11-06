Of course Beyoncé has two real beehives in her backyard

Photo : Dave J Hogan ( Getty Images )

There’s the Beyhive, and then there’s the beehive. According to British Vogue, memb ers of both hives swarm around Beyoncé’s gilded noggin.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Beyoncé revealed that she has two fully functioning beehives in her backyard. The reveal came after British Vogue Editor-In-Chef Edward Enninful asked Bey for a tidbit about herself that might surprise readers. “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives,” she told Enninful. “Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.”

In the interview, Beyoncé explained that she acquired the hives because her daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have “terrible allergies” that she works to treat via honey’s “countless healing properties.” Naturally, this news stirred the superstar’s dedicated fanbase, also known as the Beyhive.

Although some Beyhive members joked about Beyoncé “cheating on us with the real bees,” we can’t fault the singer for her rather down-to-earth pastime. Studies show that raw honey is rich in antioxidants, boasting health benefits including antibacterial and anti-allergy properties. Unfortunately, honey is also one of the most faked foods on today’s market, with counterfeit honeys filling supermarket shelves. These fake honeys offer all of the cloying sweetness and none of the health benefits, so it makes sense that Queen Bey would turn to her own hives. It’s like I always say: When life gives you lemons and/or large quantities of fake honey, make... Lemonade. Okay, bye!