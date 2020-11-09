Photo : Matthew Horwood ( Getty Images )

McDonald’s just wrapped its Q3 2020 earnings call, and while the fast food chain shared its vision for many grand plans to be rolled out in the near future (all of which we’ll parse out later), one announcement from the call has everyone atwitter: In 2021, McDonald’s will be testing a new plant-based burger in several markets. The name of this new burger? The McPlant.

“As we have worked to better understand customer demand, some markets around the world have tested plant-based products,” international president Ian Borden said in a statement. “Informed by those learnings, we have created a delicious burger that will be the first menu option in a plant-based platform we are calling McPlant. McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s.” (To clarify, Beyond Meat helped out.)

Look, we know that every move McDonald’s makes is carefully market-tested and focus-grouped. So when it decides to name its new flagship meatless sandwich McPlant, we assume there is a wealth of data to support the choice. But still... it feels like a bit of a lost opportunity, foiled by the brand’s insistence upon its signature McPrefix.

Here are some alternative names for McPlant that The Takeout staff has brainstormed. We’d love to hear your ideas, too.

McHerbivore

The Rawnald McDonald

Burger n’ Lies

The UnBeefwich

Planty McPlantface

HapPea Meal

Mickey P’s (the “P” is for plant or pea protein, whatever, who cares)

Starch Deluxe