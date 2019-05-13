Screenshot: Wheel Of Fortune (YouTube)

I can confess a completely nerdy, inconsequential childhood story without fear of mockery from you all, right? Great, here it is: As a kid, one of my favorite Sega Genesis games—second only to Sonic The Hedgehog 2— was a Wheel Of Fortune game. This meant I mostly played against the computer, because my brother sure as hell did not want to play it with me.

Despite the derision of my brother and his friends, the game made me pretty good at Wheel Of Fortune, I think. I try not to be that person who yells at the lone TV at a nail salon when I know the answer, but it’s hard to resist.

Since my Sega Genesis is long buried in my dad’s attic or otherwise lost to the sands of time, I now get my Wheel Of Fortune fix via YouTube. I cue up the videos and try to guess them before the contestants. (The segment above that begins at 1:35 is, I must admit, mighty impressive.) Unsurprisingly, my brother still does not want to play this with me.

On an entirely different track, a bit of a programming note from all of us at The Takeout. One of our former staffers—Gwen Ihnat, she of Dryuary and Garbage Chicken and pizza-making—has moved within the company to take a new role at AV Club. We were lucky to work alongside her here, and are thankful she’s still in the same office so that we can ask her for Crock-Pot recipes. Thanks for all your writing here, Gwen.