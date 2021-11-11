Remember when ugly holiday sweaters were silly, ironic fun? But now there’s an ugly sweater for just about everything: cars, video games, cocaine... if it can be marketed it can become a sweater. Who is buying all these ugly sweaters? No idea. You, maybe? There are 30 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, which means you’ve got 30 chances to be a whimsical walking billboard that’s warm and toasty, too.

This year we’ll be keeping a running list of the hottest/ugliest sweaters that will help you celebrate the holidays and capitalism at the same time, which truly is the reason for the season. We’ll keep updating this list as companies keep dropping the no-longer-ironic, genuinely-aesthetically-atrocious apparel that will make your days merry, bright, and branded.

Corona



When you see someone wearing a Corona sweater, you know that’s a person who likes to par-TAY. Don’t you want to be that person? Don’t you want to light up a room the moment you step through the door, both literally and figuratively as one of these sweaters actually lights up? Don’t you want people to know that whenever you’re around, the good times’ll be a’rollin’?

There are not one, not two, but three sweaters in Corona’s holiday collection: a classic “Feliz Navidad” crewneck ($44.95), a light-up palm tree crewneck ($54.95), and a smart looking cardigan for the most sophisticated par-Tay animals ($44.95). If you can’t get your hands on one (they’re selling quickly!), Corona will be randomly giving away free swag through December 3 at CoronaHoliday2021.com.

Orbit Gum

Thanks to the miracles of modern medicine, vaccinated singles will once again be able to drunkenly make out with strangers at holiday parties, and Orbit gum wants to help them do it without stanky eggnog breath. Now through November 30, singles* in need of a sexy scented sweater that makes them stink less can enter to win Orbit’s space age “Smooching Sweater,” featuring a built-in gum dispenser for fast breath-freshening action, built-in mistletoe to let people know you’re “open for business,” mini multicolor string lights that add dramatic highlights to your midsection, and silver-to-blue flip sequin lips to, I don’t know, maybe hypnotize people or something? There’s a lot of ugly sweater innovation crammed into this peppermint-scented mamma jamma. Did I forget to mention that it smells like peppermint? Yeah, it smells like peppermint, too.



*Non-single people can enter, too, but remember that the image of you in this sweater will be burned into your partner’s brain for all of eternity, so ask yourself if that’s something you want to live with.

Green Giant

Green Giant actually sent me the corn casserole sweater, so now I can pick up my kids from school with the words “CAN NEVER GET ENOUGH” situated right above my tuchus. This is the best holiday gift I have ever received from a canned vegetable company.

If you, too, would like the chance to share your enthusiasm for casseroles in sweater form, Green Giant will be randomly giving away 500 of these beauties between now and November 17 to those who complete this form, and pray so hard that the Jolly Green Giant himself will be able to hear your thoughts from his magical tower up in the sky. Or maybe he lives in a castle, or a cave beneath the earth? Has this ever been addressed? If anyone has leads, drop them in the comments. I have some personal business with him I need to take care of.