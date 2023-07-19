10 Recipes for Your Best Summer Tomatoes

It is an unfortunate truth that some people just hate raw tomatoes. For many of these haters, it’s the texture that puts them off. For others, it’s the watery taste. But these descriptors hardly apply to peak summertime tomatoes, whose firm skin, meaty interior, and mildly sweet flavor ought to woo the most hardened skeptics.

What follows are some recipes that use these peak season tomatoes to their fullest, showcasing their strengths within dishes designed to complement their freshness. Try making these for your tomato-hating friends and see if you can’t change their minds.