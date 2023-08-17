15 Squash Recipes You Need in Your Repertoire

The greatest trick squash ever played was convincing us that it’s too boring to eat. A zucchini, after all, has a relatively bland flavor and high water content, while an acorn squash looks difficult to penetrate—yet the mildness of squash is is exactly what makes it versatile, and the tough outer shell of certain varieties makes them perfect candidates for roasting.

If you haven’t played around with squash before, that needs to change. With minimal effort, this seasonal produce can be transformed into soup, sandwiches, casseroles, pastas, and even showstopping desserts. Here are 14 recipes that will teach you how to take squash from gourd to great.