Sure, the autumnal equinox isn’t quite here, meaning it’s technically still summer. But all of our favorite markers of autumn have arrived: football, apple picking, the Starbucks #PSL, and a photogenic yet manageable amount of leaves scattered on the ground, no raking required. Taking these cues, it’s finally time to unleash the pumpkin recipes from their vault. (We store them in a cool, dark place to protect them from the summer heat, you see.)

What follows are five unique uses for the can of pumpkin in your pantry, comprising a lineup of sweets, savories, and sauces for whenever you need a hit of fall flavor.