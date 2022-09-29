There was a time when the internet offered a world of possibility. It still does, I suppose. But it’s not as fun! Websites all look the same, everything is run by three corporations, and surfing the web doesn’t feel like exploring so much as slogging through the same mud day after day. But e B ay is one of those sites that still feels a bit like the Wild West. It will always be cooler than Amazon. And if you have some disposable income, you can purchase some genuinely strange stuff .

Selling and buying food over e commerce websites is, first and foremost, a funny proposition. Sure, you could easily walk or drive to your local grocer, but why live easily? Besides, e B ay really shines as a place to buy very weird and/or very old food.

There are rules for selling food on the platform, however . For example, in 2018 a Canadian man tried to sell a 6- year- old McDonald’ s burger and fries; the listing was taken down by eB ay for violating its rule against selling “unpackaged or expired food. ”

This leaves the door open for old food that is packaged and unopened, which means a stroll through eBay’s current listings can unearth some fascinating foodstuffs— relics of the past that can’t be bought anywhere else. Here are some of the more interesting items we found.