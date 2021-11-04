Welcome to Like A Virgin, a column in which we recommend a different zero-ABV drink each week. They’re not “near beers,” they’re not “mocktails”—they’re delicious beverages that anyone and everyone should try at least once. Got an idea for a future Like A Virgin column? Email us at hello@thetakeout.com.

Advertisement

Drinking from a fancy glass pulls me out of a bad mood pretty quick. The weight, the curves, the way it balances while you gently swirl it around and contemplate the deeper meaning of life. Recently I found myself in the possession of two unbelievably gorgeous glasses from Glasvin, which are worth adding to your Christmas list. They’re feather-light and dishwasher safe, and miraculously no one in the house, including our four glass-hating cats, has managed to break them. Which is good, because pouring Grüvi non-alcoholic wine into my fancy glass has done a stellar job of making me feel like royalty, even on days where I never bother to get out of my pajamas.

Grüvi is the rare non-alcoholic outfit that dabbles in both beer and wine, and I’ve never been disappointed with a single one of its beverages. For my fancy glass, though, I stick with Grüvi’s wines: Dry Secco, an alcohol-free version of sparking Prosecco, and Bubbly Rosé.

Instead of removing the alcohol from traditionally fermented wines, Grüvi builds from the ground up, using the juice of wine grapes in a process called “arrested fermentation,” which stops the brewing process before alcohol enters the equation.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $30 Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set Beef up your cooking skills

Includes a frying pan, a sauté pan, a stock pot, and two glass lids (the pans share one). Buy for $140 at Amazon

Grüvi Dry Secco is delicious on its own, with a light floral aroma, and just the right balance of dry and tart. I, however, like using it in for ultra-easy cocktails made with some of my favorite non-alcoholic spirits. Sometimes I’ll simply add a simple shot of a bitter aperitivo, like Ghia or Figlia; other times I’ll go for a bit of Ritual gin and a splash of excellent ginger cocktail syrup from Pratt Standard.

Speaking of Pratt Standard syrups, try pairing them in a cocktail with Grüvi Bubbly Rosé, which is gently fizzy and floral, with notes of strawberries and tart Granny Smith apples. Just like the Dry Secco, it is wonderful to drink on its own, but I love adding just a touch of Cranberry Orange to the bottom of my fancy glass, pouring in half a bottle of Bubbly Rosé, and gently swirling it around, letting myself become mesmerized by the hypnotic motion of the wine, watching it slowly change color as it blends with the syrup.

Advertisement

These are some perfect mocktail for the holidays, the weekends, or any day where your are perpetually clenched into fists of rage and you feel the urge to bite the head off any poor soul who dares cross your path. When that happens, go find your fancy glass and a quiet place, pour yourself a simple Grüvi cocktail, and remember to breathe. It may not fix your problems, but it definitely will fix your bad mood.