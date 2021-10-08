Quality non-alcoholic spirits, like their boozy equivalents, are not cheap. They’re something you buy to savor—and that’s why a lackluster bottle can sting so much. If the NA beverage you bought tastes like botanical battery acid, it’s hard to justify exploring the genre any further. That’s why The Takeout is constantly on the lookout for the most delicious drinks to recommend in our Like a Virgin column: so that you never waste another dollar on subpar sober spirits.

Whether you’re sober, sober-curious, participating in Sober October, or avoiding alcohol for whatever reason, you deserve zero-proof spirits that are nothing short of excellent. Here are nine non-alcoholic products that have seriously impressed us, and will hopefully impress you, too.