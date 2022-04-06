Oyster

Oyster mushrooms are named for the shape of their cap, which is oblong like an oyster shell. They have a thin stem and a wide head, unlike king oyster mushrooms, which are the other way around. King oyster and oyster mushrooms are indeed related, though the king variety is larger. Oyster mushrooms are popular all over the world, and they’re pretty adaptable to most culinary applications—but they’re a sure bet for use in a stir-fry.

Try our Ram-Don recipe, which uses oyster mushrooms and some other simple ingredients to create the dish made popular in the U.S. by the movie Parasite.