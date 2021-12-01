FruitStand

If you’ve ever been the recipient of a fruit-of-the-month club gift, you know that it’s hands-down one of the best gifts money can buy. These fruit gifts are of unparalleled quality and worlds away from anything you can find at a supermarket. Our current favorite subscription service is FruitStand, which works exclusively with small farms that grow their fruit naturally, harvesting the produce at its absolute peak and shipping it straight to your door. Compared to the more mainstream fruit clubs, FruitStand boxes are surprisingly affordable, costing approximately $35 for 3-5lbs. of some of the best produce money can buy.