For those of us who always take note of seasonal snacks, and for whom those snacks mark the passage of time, fall is hard to miss. Pumpkin spice has taken over every aisle of the grocery store.

As soon as September hit, the scent of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves hung in the air at the supermarket. I soon found the culprit: a basket of scented pinecones that was invading the produce section with its spicy odor. Fall, it’s clear, has become increasingly pumpkin spiced.

Though it might be hard to remember, there was a world of seasonal treats before pumpkin spice. Little Debbie’s fall lineup of snack cakes offers a connection to that past time—which is to say, it’s not all pumpkin spice, but each one is its own little taste of fall flavor.

In celebration of the season, here’s a ranking of everything Little Debbie has released for a limited time only. See what’s worth buying before the last leaves fall.