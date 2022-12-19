You’re headed out to a holiday party and you have no gift in tow. It’s okay, we’ve all been there, and no one wants to show up empty-handed . While department stores and big-box retailers require navigating a swamped parking lot, only to get stuck between other last-minute shoppers at the register , you might be able to find something appropriately festive at your nearest drugstore.

We dropped by CVS to see what culinary items might be available to present as stocking stuffers, hostess gifts, white elephant contributions , or just a fun surprise for anyone on your list . Here’s the ultra-last-minute holiday guide for when you need to get someone a gift , fast.