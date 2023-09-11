14 of the Best Korean Snacks of All Time

There’s no doubt that Korean food is currently surging in popularity in North America. Korean staples are even commonly stocked at major supermarkets now, like kimchi, gochujang, and loads of ramyeon. But if you haven’t really had the chance to explore Korean food, or need a starting place, there’s no easier way to learn about it than through the prepackaged snack aisle.
I often get a lot of questions about the best Korean snacks, so I took a stroll through my local Korean grocery store and handpicked 14 Korean chips, crackers, and desserts that encompass some of my personal favorites. Give them a try; they could be your new favorites, too.