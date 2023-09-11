14 of the Best Korean Snacks of All Time

Okay, I included these in part because practically everyone I know sends me pictures of this snack, usually with a “tee hee” tacked on. Yes, the name Couque D’Asse is hilarious and, in certain company, hilariously vulgar. But if you can stop snickering for a minute, I can explain why they’re also a great treat.

Advertisement

These are delicate shortbread cookies with a layer of creme in the center, and they come in various flavors like Coffee and White Torte (which is basically “creme”). And I wouldn’t be recommending them to you as a prank, either, because I love my job too much.

Manufacturer Crown says of the name, “‘Couque D’asse’ means ‘cookies from the Asse region’ in Belgium, which are known to have been thrown to the people of Brussels by Leopold I, the first King of the Belgians, during his entry into the capital. He was German and of the opposition party, which forced him to flee to the United Kingdom.”

There’s a similar Japanese product of the same format and more or less same name, “Couque D’Asses,” by a company called Sanritsu. And yes, fine, I admit the name is hilarious.