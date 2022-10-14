Some the most iconic horror movies of our time involve drinking blood, eating human flesh, or satisfying a craving for brains. But what happens when it’s not the eater who is evil, but the food itself? What chaos ensues when food attacks us? Well, that just happens to be the special ingredient for some B-movie magic.

When it comes to depicting these villainous eats, the less CGI the better. This cinematic genre is a wonderland of practical effects and eccentric puppetry, all of which helps to create the grotesque creatures that make us chuckle and cringe in equal measure. Here are 12 cult classics where food is the ultimate enemy.