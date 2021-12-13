The Rajes series

Author Sonali Dev really knows her food—her newsletter even includes a recipe book—and in her latest series, a love of food and the way it connects us is front and center. Each book in the Rajes series (so named because it follows members of the fictional Rajes family) is a modern retelling of a Jane Austen novel with some delicious twists. Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors follows neurosurgeon Trisha Raje, who despite her achievements is still considered the black sheep of the family, and DJ Caine, an up-and-coming chef who clashes Trisha before ultimately, well, you know the story. The backdrop for Recipe for Persuasion Is a cooking reality competition TV show on which Ashna Raje (a chef and Trisha’s cousin) reconnects with a childhood love, soccer player Rico Silva. The last two in the series, Incense and Sensibility and The Emma Project (due out next year), aren’t explicitly chef-focused, but Dev’s love for cooking, Indian cuisine, and the power of food is present in every word she writes.