Last Call: What’s the best cure for too much holiday joy?

Photo : Rawpixel ( iStock )

As we’ve already established, the holiday season has traditionally been about eating and drinking everything in sight—and that comes with its own unsurprising set of consequences. Above all else, December seems to be a time for staying one step ahead of hangovers (seriously, keep an eye out for the uptick in Pedialyte ads this time of year). And while we have our own treasure trove of homegrown hangover cures for you to sift through in a quiet, dimly lit room, CNN also has a fun list of hangover-alleviating foods around the world, the highlights of which include a hair-of-the-dog Bloody Mary in Paris, currywurst in Berlin, and tapsilog in Manila.



We shudder at the thought of closing out this year without the best hangover intel, because managing the pain of dehydrated brain tissue just isn’t the best way to kick off 2020. Do you, readers, have any secret wisdom that we should know about before kicking off the holiday festivities? (Presumably “not drinking in excess” is the very best advice of all, so we can skip that one.)