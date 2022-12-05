Dating around the holidays can be especially tough—post-Turkey Dump season, peak cuffing season—and the pressure to give a gift that sums up how you feel about a person can be overwhelming. If the relationship is new, you want the gift to say “I like you,” not “I’m going to propose to you by New Year’s Eve.” If you’re wondering how to present a thoughtful gift without going overboard, you’ve come to the right place.

Food-focused gifts often hit the perfect sweet spot: considerate, but not too sentimental. These gifts will show them you care, but, y’know, in a low-stakes kind of way. For now.