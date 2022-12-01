Gift giving around the holidays is a tricky business. Do you have to find a gift for everyone you know or do you keep the list small and intimate? What if someone feels left out? And what are you going to get your cousin who you only see on holidays?

For anyone you don’t know very well, food-based gifts are a great option. Even better, many such gifts are very affordable; it might sound a bit Scrooge-like, but I’m not dropping hundreds of dollars on people I see once or twice a year, or who I’m meeting for the very first time. We’ve compiled a list of 10 cute, practical, and, most importantly, impersonal gifts to help you out this holiday season. These gifts say, “I might not know much about you, but I certainly didn’t forget about you.”