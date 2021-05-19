Photo : John Lamparski (Getty Images) , Buona , Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images) , Popeyes , Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

It’s easy to look around at the fast food landscape in 2021 and assume that every major chain is currently preoccupied with trying to invent a bigger and better chicken sandwich. But lest you think the whole world is just one big poultry party right now, we wanted to shout out some of the other great fast food items we’ve tasted this year. A person can’t survive on chicken alone, after all, and this array of less celebrated offerings is well worth your time, money, and stomach space. Here are our favorite non-chicken-sandwich fast food items of 2021, so far.

