Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Year after year, Culver’s reigns supreme. Culver’s North Atlantic Cod sandwich took gold in our 2021 fish sandwich ranking, and we’re sticking with that assessment this year. The cod fillet is thick, measuring a whopping two inches at the fillet’s thickest point. It’s also hand-battered in “a signature recipe of herbs and spices” which can only be described as “heavenly.” Finally, the sandwich is topped with just enough tangy tartar sauce, accented with olives, capers, and sweet relish. There’s even a little Wisconsin cheddar in there as a treat.

How does Culver’s pull this off? Why is the North Atlantic Cod sandwich so far beyond the rest of the competition? It we had to guess, it has something to do with the fact that the sandwich is available year-round—unlike Culver’s seasonal Northwoods Walleye sandwich. Like the cod, the walleye is also cooked to order and sandwiched in a buttery roll, but its flavor is milder—frankly, a little more boring—than the cod sandwich. The North Atlantic Cod sticks around all year, giving the chain time to perfect the product.

Why it’s worth your time: Culver’s cranks out a fish sandwich that’s tender, flaky, and downright buttery in a way that hearkens back to the crispy batter you’d see at a bona fide fish fry. Plus, it’s available year-round. The fishy fun never has to end!

Cons: Culver’s has a limited reach. You won’t be able to find this one unless you’re in one of the chain’s service areas. (Sorry, Californians and New Yorkers.)