9 European Candies You Need to Try This Halloween

There’s a whole category of trick-or-treaters who don’t like chocolate, but don’t necessarily want something fruity. For them, there’s Roshen Korivka, a Russian candy made from condensed milk, sugar, and butter, along with a couple more sweet and indulgent ingredients. This treat tastes similar to fudge, but vanilla flavors shine brightest here, and the texture is somewhat firmer. With an incredible buttery vanilla cream filling on the inside, this candy isn’t really comparable to any popular American treat, it’s just an experience that shouldn’t be missed. The wrapper is also fun on its own, appearing like a miniature gift with a cow drawn on it. How about giving it a try this Halloween?