9 European Candies You Need to Try This Halloween

Though it’s hard to imagine a world where Kit Kats and Milky Ways turn boring, that doesn’t mean it isn’t time for other treats to make it into your candy bowl on Halloween. If you’re looking to freshen up that plastic pumpkin, here are 10 European treats to share with the neighborhood this year. And of course, even if you don’t celebrate Halloween, you can still enjoy these sweets year round.
Krema Régal’ad
Imagine an elevated Starburst, softer in texture and shaped like a small Tootsie Roll. This is Krema Régal’ad, a French candy boasting a variety of flavors from lemon to raspberry. Its apricot, orange, and cherry flavors in particular taste more pronounced than its American counterparts. Advertised as “the tender candy,” this treat is suitable for kids and adults, and if you want to take the Krema adventure further, the brand also carries a licorice and caramel flavor, as well as organic options.
Carambar
Carambar is also a French brand, the same company that owns Krema. A little longer and thinner in appearance, the original Carambar is essentially caramel candy, but its shape gives it an edge: Not only is it easy to bite into given its French-fry-like feel, but the wrapper, like Laffy Taffy, contains jokes once unraveled. The Carambar also comes in fruity flavors like orange and raspberry (as seen above) and less conventional ones like Coca-Cola. You won’t regret swapping out Tootsie Rolls for Carambar this Halloween.
Malabar
Bazooka Joe? We hardly know him, next to Malabar. This French gum is similar to the American classic, though it comes in more flavors. Typically bearing a good old fashioned bubble gum flavor, this novelty also comes in other varieties including cotton candy, Coca-Cola, tropical fruit, and strawberry—a little more dynamic than regular bubble gum. Malabar is worth seeking out because a temporary tattoo is included with every wrapper. This makes it extra exciting for kids and a treat worth adding to your Halloween bucket this year.
Haribo Roulette
What could be better than a bag of Haribo? A roll of Haribo Roulette, the candy even better than the brand’s classic gummy Goldbears. Similar in appearance to Life Savers Gummies, Haribo Roulette feels somehow more substantial than the fun-size mini bag of Goldbears, and it’s fun to unfurl the roll and grab each gummy coin in various fruit flavors.
Kinder Chocolate Bars
The epitome of European chocolates, the Kinder brand never fails to impress with its wide array of chocolate offerings, most memorably the Kinder egg with a hidden toy inside. The chocolate itself is decadent and affordable, and is also sold in bars—a better option for kids on Halloween if you don’t want to hand out so much plastic. They’re smaller than your average American candy bar, but not as small as a fun-size Snickers, and it’s full of luscious white cream that you don’t get in other mainstream offerings.
Raffaello
If you’d like to grace others with a classy touch this Halloween, look no further than Raffaello, a coconut and white cream chocolate sphere with a soft outer crunch coated in coconut shavings. Think Ferrerro Rocher (they are produced by the same company) but less chocolate-forward. There just isn’t another candy like Raffaello produced in the United States. These individually wrapped candies are easy to hand out to trick-or-treaters, and you won’t be sorry you gave this Italian treat a try.
Hanuta Minis
Ferrero’s Hanuta Minis, featuring a lovely chocolate-hazelnut cream wedged between two thin wafers, is a must-try for any Nutella fiends out there. Lots of wafer candies exist here in the U.S., but nothing tastes quite this rich and indulgent. Not only will Hanuta change things up this season, but it’ll also establish your house as a trick-or-treating destination.
Roshen Korivka
There’s a whole category of trick-or-treaters who don’t like chocolate, but don’t necessarily want something fruity. For them, there’s Roshen Korivka, a Russian candy made from condensed milk, sugar, and butter, along with a couple more sweet and indulgent ingredients. This treat tastes similar to fudge, but vanilla flavors shine brightest here, and the texture is somewhat firmer. With an incredible buttery vanilla cream filling on the inside, this candy isn’t really comparable to any popular American treat, it’s just an experience that shouldn’t be missed. The wrapper is also fun on its own, appearing like a miniature gift with a cow drawn on it. How about giving it a try this Halloween?
European Fruit Lollipops
It wouldn’t be a true Halloween celebration without a good old fashioned lollipop. Forget Tootsie Pops, Blow Pops, and Dum Dums—we love them dearly, but let’s give some room to some straight-up eye candy, these quaint European fruit lollipops. Though they don’t bear a specific name, these artful lollipops are common in both Italy and the UK, and rarely seen here. They’re almost too pretty to eat, as they look a bit like stained glass, and Halloween party guests and trick-or-treaters alike will surely comment on their beauty.