Truff

After seeing their seemingly ubiquitous ads across social media and a team-up with Taco Bell, we finally gave Truff hot sauce a try. Despite approaching the truffle-flavored hot sauce with some skepticism, we ended up loving it. It’s not your typical hot sauce: it’s on the sweet side and pours a bit thick, but it shines on pretty much any dish, adding a complex layer of flavor.

Truff comes in a standard and hotter variety hot sauce, along with a fancier white truffle version. Truffled mayo, pasta sauces, and truffle oil are also available, and all make a worthy gift to give friends and family looking for something slightly different for their stocking stuffers.