In a perfect world, I’d live in a place surrounded by doughnut shops, and I would have access to an unlimited supply. But alas, my dreams are shattered. Rent.com released a list of its Top 10 Best Cities for Donut Lovers, and my beautiful city of Chicago came in just below the mark at No. 12.

Advertisement

To determine the rankings, the website combed through the top 150 most populous cities in the country. “Then, to create our top 10, we looked at the proportion of donut businesses in a city, donut businesses per capita and donut businesses per density,” the post reads. Sounds like a reasonable procedure to me, so I guess I can’t be too upset about where Chicago ranked. This just means there’s plenty of room for even more doughnut establishments to open up throughout the city. From powdered powerhouses to glazed glory, we welcome all.

The overall top 10 cities were:

Worcester, MA Rochester, NY Jersey City, NJ Providence, RI Buffalo, NY Newark, NJ Boston, MA Orlando, FL Philadelphia, PA McKinney, TX

Multiple cities in California made the top 50, including Long Beach (14), Fontana (17), Santa Ana (18), Ontario (19), and Oxnard (27) just to name a few.



In addition to the best cities, Rent.com also took the time to rank the 10 worst cities for doughnut lovers. The description under this shorter list reads, “A lower density of donut shops leads to long lines, sold-out inventory and you missing out on a Saturday morning treat.” Thank you very much. I will be sure to steer clear of these spots until they step up their doughnut game. Surprisingly on the list were our neighbors to the north: Madison (8) and Milwaukee (10), Wisconsin, and Minneapolis, Minnesota (9).

The possibility of endless donuts is fantastic, but it’s also important to remember quality over quantity. The doughnut shops around Chicago are quality spots, and if I have to take a little trip to get to them then I’ll just remember to grab a dozen to share. Not to mention the best apple cider donuts come from the farms and pumpkin patches just outside city limits.