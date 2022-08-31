Times have certainly changed since I began my hunt for c heap e ats back in 2015 for my TV series on the Cooking Channel. A global pandemic, inflation, and the looming possibility of World War III have made it harder to stretch a dollar at a restaurant. Still, I gotta eat, and with my kid’s relentless Pokémon-collecting habit, the food’s gotta be cheap, especially when I’m traveling for work.

In case you find yourself in a similar position, I’ve rounded up a list of cheap breakfasts in major cities across the country, and the best spots to grab each one. I’m starting with the big boys like Los Angeles, NYC, and Chicago, of course, but eventually I’ll get to every major metropolis, even if the NFL won’t. (Sorry, but I’m still bitter about the Rams leaving St. Louis, and yeah, I grew up there.)

Enough opening banter. Let’s get breakfast—and I’m buying, so you know it’s gonna be cheap.