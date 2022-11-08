“Stunnin’! ” When celebrities share their favorite recipes or the special way they make a dish, the internet becomes a sea of memes and tutorial videos on how to recreate the original. What has us so interested in what celebrities eat on the day to day? Perhaps it reminds us that “they’re just like us” or maybe we just love the idea of someone with money and success making their own food.

Whatever the reason, these dishes with celebrity names attached to them went viral in 2022. Le t’s enjoy these inter net-famous plates while we can , and wait with anticip ation for the celebrity food trend that will blow up on Tik Tok first in 2023.