Let me preempt this by saying that I know it’s the end of October, and it’s too early, maybe, to start thinking about the holidays. It isn’t even Halloween yet, and the weather is just now settling into that constantly crisp air that makes me want to install an IV drip of hot pumpkin drink. But it’s never too early in the year to start thinking about presents, and I stand by that. Christmas hive, we rise!!!



Who to book on Cameo for the food lover in your life

If you’re looking for a gift idea that eliminates the stress of shipping delays, Cameo might be a great place to start. The video message website recently updated its list of bookable food personalities, whose rates for recording a custom clip range from tens of dollars to hundreds. I once received a deeply unhinged Cameo recorded a 90 Day Fiancé franchise member and I’m still haunted by it. A gift with a lasting impact!

Here are some of our takeaways from the list of chefs, TV personalities, and other food influencers you can book to record personalized messages for your loved ones (or yourself) this holiday season.

There’s a handful of Great British Baking Show standouts available, like Lizzie Acker, Helena Garcia, Lottie Bedlow, Kim-Joy, Mark Lutton, and Michael Chakraverty, ranging in price from $35-$55.

If you’re into food YouTubers, Chef John of Food Wishes is available for $29. Early YouTuber Hannah Hart of “My Drunk Kitchen” will record for $99, and Frankie Celenza

The TikTok sphere includes: Chef Reactions, a TikToker who reacts to other food TikToks; Sandwiches of History

As expected, Cameo has a ton of options of professional chefs who have competed on shows like Top Chef Chopped Iron Chef

Other big names include celebrity chefs like Rick Bayless and Ming Tsai, Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan, the elusive Adam Richman of Man vs. Food, and former Real Housewives of Miami cast member Ana Quincoces.



