Last Call: When did you stop trick-or-treating?

It’s a question that’s been tackled by countless media outlets over the years, ranging from the philosophical to the analytical: When should children stop trick-or-treating?

And like any question pertaining to children or how to raise them, it always generates a wide range of passionate replies. It’s not like the question of how long kids should, say, believe in Santa Claus, which requires us all to painstakingly maintain the illusion on behalf of the most earnest, credulous kids. Trick-or-treating is an individual’s decision; families will be handing out the candy anyway, and no one’s checking IDs as you take it.

What seems important to most folks is just that whoever comes to their door is polite, enthusiastic, and upholds their part of the transaction by wearing a costume that looks like it took a modicum of effort. My friends and I trick-or-treated all through high school, which seemed to be more or less the norm in my town, and we never got any attitude about it (we were unobtrusive teens). As for the rest of the Takeout staff, Kate Bernot, Aimee Levitt, and Allison Robicelli all stopped at age 12 or 13. Where do you fall on the trick-or-treat continuum?