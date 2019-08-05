Graphic: djmilic (iStock), Photo: Ben & Jerry’s

Hey America, you like ice cream right? How does a pint of hot cinnamon ice cream with butter toffee and chocolate sound? If you want to get your hands on this new Ben & Jerry’s creation, you can’t buy it. You’ll have to go to Bernie Sanders’ campaign website; add your name, email address, and phone number (agreeing to receive mobile alerts from Bernie 2020) by August 9; and then you’ll be entered into a contest to maybe win a pint of ice cream.



We’ve bemoaned the fact that every food deal these days comes at a price, usually it’s downloading a restaurant’s app or handing over your email address or in some other way giving a company access to your information. And while we are fans of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, this latest tie-in with Bernie Sanders feels like a lot of hoops to jump through just to be entered to win one of 40 pints of limited-edition ice cream autographed by Ben & Jerry’s cofounder Ben Cohen. (I gave an immigration-focused charitable organization my cell phone number two years ago. The alerts haven’t stopped since.)

If you’re interested, though, giving up your email address and cell phone number could get you one of those pints of Bernie’s Back ice cream. Per the website, “The chocolate disc represents all the wealth that has risen to the top 1%. The backbone represents Bernie’s steadfast determination to un-rig our economy. And the hot cinnamon is our political revolution holding politicians’ feet to the fire to make America work for working people of all races and genders.”

And here you thought it was just ice cream.