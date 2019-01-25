Photo: Ben & Jerry’s

Yes, I’m on the record as a bonafide cookie-dough fan, although recent recall warnings involving flour have even me reconsidering the snack. No such warning is involved with cookie-dough ice cream, though, leading me to devour it with aplomb. And Ben & Jerry’s must be reading my mind lately, as I’ve scarcely been more excited about a new crop of its flavors. The latest round involves three new pints that feature “Cookie Dough Cores”(!) Hey, B&J, my birthday’s not until June.

The flavors include the one I’m already digging into in my mind, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, as well as Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core (featuring a hint of almond and a swirl of cherries), and the subtly titled Wake & “No Bake” Cookie Dough Core (vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter ice cream with fudge chips, and a cookie dough core).

As a cookie dough aficionado, I applaud Ben & Jerry’s efforts to continue to bring dough to the mainstream. Baked cookies are completely overrated in my opinion (as long as we keep the salmonella out of the raw dough). As Fast Company points out, B&J’s first released cookie dough flavor in 1984, and “it grew to become the most popular flavor, in part because it was safe-to-consume cookie dough. The dough is made with pasteurized egg yolks.”

These three new dough flavors sound so great they even have me dreaming of ice cream in the middle of #Chiberia; sadly, these won’t begin shipping until the week of February 14, when I will be able to spend Valentine’s Day with my one true love, cookie dough.