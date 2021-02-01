Ben & Jerry’s Phish Food goes vegan

Photo : Ben & Jerry’s / PR ( Getty Images )

Phish Food, one of my favorite Ben & Jerry’s flavors, features delicious chocolate ice cream, marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls, and fudge fish, and is most delicious eaten right in front of the freezer door. Just last week, the company announced that it has released a non-dairy version, to the delight of lactose-intolerant and vegan individuals alike. Also, if you’re listening up there, Ben and/or Jerry, please bring back the Peach Cobbler because I’m withering away without it.

Yahoo has the info. However, if you’re thinking that “vegan” means “light,” think again. This new Phish Food clocks in at 330 calories per serving and is quite likely delicious as hell. When done correctly, a good vegan ice cream is a masterpiece to behold. I’ve had some vegan milkshakes at restaurants that have blown my mind.

“We will continue to stand for indulgent, super premium ice cream and frozen desserts — we may do other things — but that’s really the heart of what Jerry and Ben created almost 43 years ago,” said Matthew McCarthy, Ben & Jerry’s CEO. “So, no, our ice cream is not a health food. It’s not designed to be a healthy thing, but our focus in creating the same delicious, over-the-top, super premium ice cream in a non-dairy dessert still has to be at the same standards.” The focus of making non-dairy ice creams like Phish Food, he explained, is to create ice cream that’s easier on the planet, not our diets.

Ben & Jerry’s now offers 16 (!!!) non-dairy flavors. Phish Food joins Cherry Garcia as the other blockbuster flavor now available sans moo milk. If the world has a chance of becoming greener from us eating through pints of delicious plant-based ice cream, I’ll gladly do my part.