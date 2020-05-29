Food is delicious.
Our anticipation of the new Ben & Jerry’s flavor is stratospheric

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry'sspace forceice creamNetflix
Illustration for article titled Our anticipation of the new Ben Jerry’s flavor is stratospheric
Photo: Ben & Jerry’s

It’s been hard to find much to look forward to recently, but for me, one of those things has been Space Force. The new “workplace comedy” from Steve Carrell (The Office) and Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons, and a million other awesome things) debuts on Netflix today, and to celebrate this potentially historic event, Ben & Jerry’s did something historic as well: it sent a pint of its newest Space Force–inspired flavor, Boots on the Moooo’n, into space. Or at least sent it pretty high above the ground.

This new pint boasts “a universe of milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows and toffee meteor clusters orbiting a sugar cookie dough core,” which, once we parse the ingredients from their astral descriptions, sounds pretty delicious. I’d probably go ahead and pair it with any TV show I please. Will the new Netflix-approved flavor join the ranks of the real Space Force to fight real space crime? Ben & Jerry’s did not mention any such plans in its press release, meaning that whatever the ice cream is up to up there is a classified covert ops mission. Godspeed, Boots on the Moooo’n. Godspeed.

Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, author of three books, and The People's Hot Pocket Princess. Questions about recipes/need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

