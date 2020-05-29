Our anticipation of the new Ben & Jerry’s flavor is stratospheric

Photo : Ben & Jerry’s

It’s been hard to find much to look forward to recently, but for me, one of those things has been Space Force. The new “workplace comedy” from Steve Carrell (The Office) and Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons, and a million other awesome things) debuts on Netflix today, and to celebrate this potentially historic event, Ben & Jerry’s did something historic as well: it sent a pint of its newest Space Force–inspired flavor, Boots on the Moooo’n, into space. Or at least sent it pretty high above the ground.

This new pint boasts “a universe of milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows and toffee meteor clusters orbiting a sugar cookie dough core,” which, once we parse the ingredients from their astral descriptions, sounds pretty delicious. I’d probably go ahead and pair it with any TV show I please. Will the new Netflix-approved flavor join the ranks of the real Space Force to fight real space crime? Ben & Jerry’s did not mention any such plans in its press release, meaning that whatever the ice cream is up to up there is a classified covert ops mission. Godspeed, Boots on the Moooo’n. Godspeed.

