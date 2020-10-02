Ben & Jerry’s releases (just)ice cream for Election 2020

Photo : Ben & Jerry’s ( Fair Use

We here at The Takeout have always had good things to say about Ben & Jerry’s. (See for yourself.) Its ice cream is the best thing in the convenience store freezer case, and that’s not even what the Vermont-based chain chooses to brag about: “As an aspiring social justice company,” its press releases state, “Ben & Jerry’s believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods.” That’s some lofty language for a frozen desserts vendor, but it puts its money where its mouth is. And now, the company is re-releasing Justice ReMix’d, “a flavor and campaign designed to inspire radical change,” just in time for Election Day 2020.

According to a press release, the ice cream features “the spicy combination of cinnamon and chocolate ice creams, gobs of cinnamon bun dough, and fudge brownies.” It definitely sounds like a flavor designed to be so delicious that it has the power to entice non-voters. As part of its get-out-the-vote campaign, Ben & Jerry’s is offering a free waffle cone upgrade at scoop shops nationwide to anyone who pledges to vote for justice. The shops themselves are actually set up to be locations where you can check your voter registration status, register to vote, and get information on local elections. And at the company’s ice cream factory in Waterbury, Vermont, there’s a new exhibit on the late Congressman John Lewis, who dedicated his life to fighting for voting rights. (Additionally, the Ben & Jerry’s website is packed with stuff you won’t find on other ice cream vendors’ pages, in case you’re seeking a social justice blog with a friendly font and approachable tone.)

All Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops will be closed on Election Day so that employees can go vote. So if you want that waffle cone upgrade on your Justice ReMix’d, you can plan on enjoying your ice cream while you wait in line for early voting.