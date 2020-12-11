Ben & Jerry’s continues to change the world with ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s has released a new ice cream flavor to honor social activist Colin Kaepernick, and I, for one, cannot wait to hear the internet voice its opinions. Even though Ben & Jerry’s bills itself as “an aspiring social justice company” that devotes a solid chunk of its website to liberal politics, has a long history of ice cream-based activism, and was founded by two of Bernie Sanders’ earliest surrogates, there’s always a loud contingent of folks who are utterly shocked by the company’s more politically inclined flavors and vow that they’ll never buy a pint of Chubby Hubby again. And get this: the new Colin Kaepernick “Change the Whirled” ice cream is vegan. Vegan! I cannot wait to curl up this weekend with a few pints of Ben & Jerry’s and think about how all those disgruntled people on Facebook are missing out on the best ice cream in the freezer aisle.

Change the Whirled is made from a creamy sunflower butter base and studded with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp , which he founded in Oakland, California in 2016. According to the press release, “The Camp’s curriculum is designed around 10 points including that Black and Brown people have the rights to be free, healthy, brilliant, safe, loved, courageous, alive, trusted, educated and to know their rights.”

“I’m honored to partner with Ben & Jerry’s on Change the Whirled,” said Kaepernick. “Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free.”



Change the Whirled is not a limited-edition promotion, but rather a full-time addition to the Ben & Jerry’s catalog. You’ll be able to find it at Scoop Shops and supermarkets nationwide in early 2021, and it will also be available in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.