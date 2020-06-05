Phantom pizzas won’t stop haunting a man in Belgium

Photo : Halfdark ( Getty Images )

At the doorstep of a humble home in Antwerp, Belgium, Jean Van Landeghem has been living out his own personal M. Night Shyamalan movie for nearly a decade.

“It started nine years ago,” Van Landeghem told Het Laatste Nieuws. “Suddenly, a pizza delivery man handed me a whole load of pizzas...but I hadn’t ordered anything.”

One “accidental” delivery turned into two, then three, then hundreds. Pizza, kebabs, sandwiches—if a food could be put in a bicycle basket, it was off on its way to the unsuspecting man’s front door.

“I cannot sleep anymore. I start shaking every time I hear a scooter on the street. I dread that someone will come to drop off hot pizzas yet another time.”

There has been no warning of when the food will arrive, nor has Van Landeghem discovered any discernible patterns that could help him track down his tormentor.

“It can be on a weekday or during weekends, and at any time of day. [The orders come from] delivery services in Turnhout, but also from the surrounding area. I have even had orders delivered to me at 2:00 AM.” One of the worst days of Van Landeghem’s life occurred in January of 2019, when ten separate delivery men arrived at his home. One of the men was carrying 14 pizzas.

“I only buy frozen pizzas from Colruyt or Aldi,” said Van Landeghem. “I have never asked for them to be delivered to my house.”

Making the case even stranger is that the same exact thing has been happening to a friend of Van Landeghem’s, who lives 20 miles away in Herenthout, Belgium. They have deduced that their invisible tormentor is someone they both know, perhaps someone who hates them enough to go to extreme lengths to destroy them mind, body, and soul. However, in nine years of sleuthing, neither can figure it out.

Van Landeghem has repeatedly contacted police, which has gotten him no closer to the truth. He continues to seek justice, and promises vengeance:



“I cannot take it anymore. When I find out whoever has been bothering me for the past nine years, it will not be their best day.”