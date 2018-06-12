Overturned truck leaves Mormon church parking lot covered in “cases of brew banned by the faith”

Welcome to a special edition of Overturned Trucks, The Takeout’s recurring roundup of overturned trucks spilling shit over public roadways. Normally, this feature publishes at the end of each month, but yesterday’s news out of Salt Lake City was too notable not to share in this special Overturned Trucks bulletin.

The Associated Press reports a semi-trailer transporting beer was hit by a vehicle Thursday, then subsequently swerved and tipped off a roadway in Sandy, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City. The truck landed in the parking lot of the Church Of Latter-Day Saints and spilled its contents across the lot. A photo from the scene shows dozens of cases of Bud Light, Busch, and other beers littered across the lot, alongside non-alcoholic beverages—“cases of brew banned by the faith,” as the Associated Press puts it. Thankfully, no one sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident, and the church building was not damaged.

