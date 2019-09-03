Photo: Jon Durr (Getty Images)

Sometimes, when a crowd at a sporting event or other large gathering reaches that perfect mix of restless, creative, and intoxicated at the same time, the true boundaries of human ingenuity reveal themselves. There are the raucous singing rounds found in many European nations and elsewhere, or crowds doing “the wave” around stadiums and arenas, or any number of other entertainments.

A comparatively modern spin-off is the cup snake, the practice of stacking empty plastic beer and drink cups into increasingly long rows until security inevitably steps in. It’s a fun time. It promotes unity, which is always a positive. Some sports sites have even branded themselves around cup snakes, despite having no real claim to the practice’s invention. And on Labor Day, as the Chicago Cubs hosted the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, an all-timer emerged in the pantheon of cup snaking:

The python of the cup-stacking kingdom arrived late in the Monday afternoon game, right after the home team stormed through a 5-run 7th inning that would prove decisive. Cubs tickets don’t come cheap (especially these days, when they’re good), but at least a segment of the crowd was able to get their money’s worth in every sense. And sure, Wrigley security ultimately arrived to break up the fun, but just look at all the $9.75 Budweisers that had to be crushed for the snake to exist at all.