Screenshot: FanHub Emma Watson (YouTube)

Speaking for myself as a kid, the love story between Belle and the Beast in Disney’s Beauty And The Beast was not the highlight of the story. The best part of Belle’s life was her massive library—with two staircases!—and, secondarily, the river valley she sings in, and thirdly, the hybrid ottoman-dog. The Beast was mostly an afterthought. Dancing silverware was cool, too.

So let’s hope the coming-soon Beauty And The Beast-themed bar in Disney World focuses more on how fun Belle and Lumiere were, and less on cheesy love stories. (Fat chance.) The bar and lounge are inspired by the 2017 live-action remake, not the original 1991 cartoon, which is objectively an inferior choice unless Emma Watson herself is constantly hanging out there drinking with guests.

The Miami Herald reports the adults-only bar will open this fall inside Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and will feature design elements evocative of the movie. Those reportedly include “motifs of the Beast’s magical rose” and a chandelier inspired by Belle’s gold dress. Blog Mickey cites “multiple sources” who say there will be three distinct rooms, each representing a movie setting such as the library or the woods.



All I can say is: Talking glassware or GTFO.