An unfortunate running list of food companies that have declared bankruptcy in 2020

Aimee Levitt
Photo: golubovy (iStock)

2020 is shaping up to be a bad year for food-related businesses. Already this month, Lucky’s Market, Fairway Market, the Borden Dairy Company, Krystal Burger, and Burgerim have either declared bankruptcy or announced that they are on their way there.

Yesterday Bar Louie, the bro-tastic “gastropub” chain where you can always find That Guy hanging out at happy hour, announced it, too, has filed for Chapter 11 and will be putting itself up for sale. Nation’s Restaurant News reports that it has already closed 38 “underperforming locations,” and this weekend, several more in Cincinnati, Buffalo, Colorado Springs, and Rochester, New York, shut down without prior notice. But “profitable core locations” will remain in operation, CEO Tom Fricke said in a statement. Some hours will be happier than others.

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

