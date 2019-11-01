Trade your dignity for $300 and a 13-pound hamburger

A burger joint in Bangkok, Thailand called Chris Steaks and Burgers has been thrust into the international spotlight thanks to YouTube users, who are challenging each other to eat this thing:

The hamburger patty alone weighs 13 pounds, and is then covered in fried onion rings, bacon, and mayonnaise. Seriously, that burger is terrifying. What’s even more terrifying is the fact that eating this burger became a challenge after three customers ordered and finished the whole damn thing when it was a part of the regular menu. According to Reuters, restaurant owner Komdech Kongsuwan has decided to offer a 10,000 baht ($330) cash prize to anyone who can finish the entire mega-burger in nine minutes—which comes out to one baht for every calorie ingested. Customers who don’t complete the challenge will pay regular price for the burger: $82.75 for the beef version, and $115.86 for the pork version.



Why do people do this to their bodies? As we’ve never completed such a food challenge, the appeal eludes us.