Does the election make you want to smash things? This bakery is on it!

Does this election season fill you with rage? Does it make you want to eat lots and lots of carbs and sugar just to feel happiness again? Did watching the debates make you want to smash things like an angry toddler? Well, great news! Now you can smash your cake and eat it, too:



West Town Bakery in Chicago (not too far from The Takeout’s world HQ) has started selling smash cakes decorated with the images of Donald Trump and Mike Pence. In honor of this week’s vice-presidential debate, Pence is depicted with a red eye and a fly in his hair. They also have the helpful instruction “smash me.”

The cakes are being marketed as “Go Vote Smash Cakes” and cost $15, with a share of the proceeds going to the ACLU of Illinois’s “2020 Election: Let People Vote” campaign. Right now they only come in vanilla and Republican (Chicago is a blue town), and mallets are not included. But it’s going to be a long three-and-a-half weeks, and anything can happen, even chocolate.