Does the election make you want to smash things? This bakery is on it!

Aimee Levitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:cake
cake2020 election
Smash cakes are normally intended for babies
Photo: FGorgun (Getty Images)

Does this election season fill you with rage? Does it make you want to eat lots and lots of carbs and sugar just to feel happiness again? Did watching the debates make you want to smash things like an angry toddler? Well, great news! Now you can smash your cake and eat it, too:

West Town Bakery in Chicago (not too far from The Takeout’s world HQ) has started selling smash cakes decorated with the images of Donald Trump and Mike Pence. In honor of this week’s vice-presidential debate, Pence is depicted with a red eye and a fly in his hair. They also have the helpful instruction “smash me.”

The cakes are being marketed as “Go Vote Smash Cakes” and cost $15, with a share of the proceeds going to the ACLU of Illinois’s “2020 Election: Let People Vote” campaign. Right now they only come in vanilla and Republican (Chicago is a blue town), and mallets are not included. But it’s going to be a long three-and-a-half weeks, and anything can happen, even chocolate.

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

DISCUSSION

sybann
sybann

I cannot wait to live in boring times. I’m convinced this administration has shortened my life - and not just because of the covid (symptoms like fatigue and weird smells and headaches seem to be resolving).

Depression, anxiety - that constant fight or flight thingy. Bleargh. I want to be bored so very much.