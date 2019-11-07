Unicorn cake botched in exactly the way you’d expect

Alexandra Schroeder of Lansing, Michigan wanted to celebrate her daughter’s fifth birthday at a local bakery with a unicorn cake. Though perhaps she wasn’t clear when communicating what part of the unicorn she wanted the cake to resemble.

“The horn came out in a shape that was so embarrassing,” Schroeder said in an interview with WILX. “It had finger prints on it and was not gold. I could tell that it had been handled.”

After Schroeder shared pictures of the cake on Facebook, Lansing’s Whipped Bakery responded with photos showing that her party guests had left the shop a mess, along with claims that Schroeder was less than pleasant in her interactions with the staff. “We won’t allow our staff to be screamed at after asking for a remaining balance at the end of a party,” they said in a now-deleted Facebook post. In fact, their entire Facebook page has since been deleted, possibly due to the attention the incident has received on social media.

Schroeder told the news she does not want her deposit back, and only hopes to share her story to warn potential customers to stay away. Whipped Bakery declined to issue an official comment to reporters, but mentioned that they intend to resolve the matter in court.