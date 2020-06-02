Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
VideoWhat's In The House?

Baked Chicken Tenders will make you feel accomplished in the kitchen

The Takeout
Filed to:Cooking
CookingChicken
Save

It’s time for another installment of What’s In The House? in which The Takeout’s Stephanie Potakis cooks her way through quarantine all alone in her aunt and uncle’s house. But she’s getting pretty great at crafting meals for one, and this week she takes on one of her more ambitious dinner projects: homemade chicken tenders.

As we saw with DIY Chipotle Bowls, it’s nice to cook something that you usually only treat yourself to at restaurants. Plus, setting up your very own dredging station feels very professional, doesn’t it? Just keep your pans coated with nonstick spray, your dips at the ready, and your Truly cans standing at attention. When you make homemade chicken tenders, you’ll feel like there’s nothing you can’t do. Except maybe refrain from panic-purchasing fancy ranch dressing.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

With Salty Honey Butter Corn Muffins, the waiting is the hardest part

This map of each state’s favorite fast food is highly suspect

The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin invite you to a cheese party

Pineapple Cashew Brûlée Pie is the dessert you’ve been waiting for

Latest on The Takeout

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement