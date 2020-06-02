Baked Chicken Tenders will make you feel accomplished in the kitchen

It’s time for another installment of What’s In The House? in which The Takeout’s Stephanie Potakis cooks her way through quarantine all alone in her aunt and uncle’s house. But she’s getting pretty great at crafting meals for one, and this week she takes on one of her more ambitious dinner projects: homemade chicken tenders.

As we saw with DIY Chipotle Bowls, it’s nice to cook something that you usually only treat yourself to at restaurants. Plus, setting up your very own dredging station feels very professional, doesn’t it? Just keep your pans coated with nonstick spray, your dips at the ready, and your Truly cans standing at attention. When you make homemade chicken tenders, you’ll feel like there’s nothing you can’t do. Except maybe refrain from panic-purchasing fancy ranch dressing.